Buick has been spotted testing an electric crossover that will likely form part of the Electra family of EVs destined for the Chinese market.

The first member of the new family was shown last year in the form of the Electra E5 compact crossover. Given the slightly smaller size of the crossover in our latest spy shots, the vehicle will likely be called something along the lines of Electra E4.

Not much is known about the vehicle, though the Ultium EV platform and battery technology of parent company General Motors is a safe bet.

With its sleek coupe-like profile, the vehicle appears much closer in design to the Electra-X concept from 2022, compared to the Electra E5. The concept was unveiled as a preview of the design language pegged for Buick's future EV lineup in China.

Buick Electra-X concept

Inside the vehicle, there is likely to be a curved display combining the instrument cluster and infotainment system, similar to the design featured in the Electra E5.

Buick has trademarks for “Electra E1” through “Electra E9,” so there might be many more models joining the Chinese-market Electra family in the near future.

For the U.S., Buick has confirmed it will have two Ultium-based EVs at dealerships by the end of 2023, both of them SUVs. One will have conventional proportions, while the other will sport a more coupe-like profile. The U.S. EVs, which may be called Electra and Electra GS, respectively, are expected to feature styling more like the Wildcat EV concept, which was also shown in 2022.