Partially camouflaged Audi Q8 prototypes have been spotted testing, pointing to a refresh coming for Audi's flagship SUV in the not too distant future.

The prototypes sport a revised grille up front and new internals for the headlights. The front fascia is also a new design, featuring a more triangular shape for the side intakes compared to the current model. It isn't clear what's changes are present at the rear but a revised design for the taillights is likely.

The design changes are expected to better reflect elements found on the E-Tron electric SUV which itself was updated last year and rebranded a Q8 E-Tron in the process. The Q8 E-Tron is available for the 2023 model year. The updated Q8 is expected to be available for the 2024 model year, meaning a reveal later this year is likely.

It isn't clear what updates, if any, are planned for the powertrains. The current Q8, which arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model, is offered in the U.S. with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 in regular guise and a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 in the sporty SQ8 and RS Q8 guises. Diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains are also available in some markets.

Note, with Audi planning to launch its last gas-powered vehicle in 2026, this will likely be the final version of the Q8 still with gas engines. Expect a redesigned Q8 later this decade offered exclusively with electric power.