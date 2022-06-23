The McLaren Artura is getting a GT4 racing variant. Debuting at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, it replaces the 570S GT4 as McLaren's lower-tier customer race car.

Compared to the GT3 class that is the domain of the McLaren 720S GT3, GT4 has more restrictions on modifications. So the Artura GT4 retains most of the road car's bodywork, but with a large front splitter, dive planes, a front duct, and a rear spoiler to generate more downforce on the track.

However, because GT4 rules don't allow hybrid powertrains, McLaren had to ditch the electrified elements of the Artura's powertrain. Recall that the Artura road car is a plug-in hybrid consisting of a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission with an integrated electric motor.

McLaren Artura GT4

Instead, the Artura GT4 gets just the V-6, with a 7-speed gearbox that's unique to the race car. Eliminating the plug-in hybrid system shaved off 286 pounds compared to the Artura road car, McLaren said in a press release, adding that the V-6 is lighter than the M838 twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-8 used in the 570S GT4, with better throttle response and fuel economy.

McLaren didn't discuss output, but we know the V-6 makes 577 hp and 431 lb-ft of torque in the Artura road car, without electric assist. Final output for the Artura GT4 will likely depend on balance of performance calculations.

McLaren also installed a 24-gallon fuel cell with motorsport-spec fuel pumps and moved the low-temperature radiators inboard to protect them from on-track damage. The Artura GT4 features a mechanical limited-slip differential.

McLaren Artura GT4

The Artura's new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) tub also eases ingress and egress over the 570 GT4's MonoCell design, helping to speed up driver changes, according to McLaren. Those drivers sit in a fixed FIA 8862-spec seat with adjustable pedals, facing a 720S GT3-inspired steering wheel (actually more of a yoke).

Because the Artura GT4 is a customer race car designed for drivers of different skill levels, it also gets a handful of driver aids. Race-tuned anti-lock brakes and traction control are standard, while tire-pressure monitors, a collision-avoidance system, and ride-height sensors are optional. Other options include V-Box telemetry, damper potentiometers that measure suspension position, brake infrared sensors, additional lights for night racing, and a drinks system.

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed is scheduled for June 23-26. For more coverage, head over to our dedicated hub.