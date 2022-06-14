Wiesmann is considering adding an SUV to its lineup, the new owner of the niche German sports car company has revealed.

In an interview with Autocar published last week, Roheen Berry, who acquired Wiesmann in 2015 following the company's insolvency, said an SUV, one powered by electricity, is a possibility, especially for new markets like the U.S. and China, where the recently revealed Project Thunderball electric sports car has been receiving a lot of positive attention.

The Project Thunderball packs 670 hp and rides on a platform developed with fellow German company Roding, which also worked with E-Legend on its EL1 electric coupe inspired by the Audi Sport Quattro Group B homologation special of the 1980s.

Wiesmann Project Thunderball

According to Berry, the platform could accommodate an SUV but a decision on such a vehicle is yet to be made.

“I think there are quite a few SUVs coming,” he told Autocar. “We’ll see where the market is, if there’s a demand, and if we want to move into that space.”

Berry also revealed that the switch to electric power means Wiesmann can build vehicles faster than it could when it was building cars with internal-combustion engines, and that this meant capacity could be increased. However, he also said that he wants Wiesmann to remain a niche brand.