Following the launch of the Bentley Bentayga S, Continental GT S, and Continental GTC S, Bentley on Monday announced an "S" version of the 2023 Flying Spur sedan.

Set to make its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur S gets similar upgrades to the other Bentley S models. That means the focus is mainly on cosmetic changes, including darkened exterior trim.

The Flying Spur S is distinguished from other versions of Bentley's sedan by blackened chrome trim, a gloss black grille and lower air intakes, dark-tinted headlights and taillights, red brake calipers, and black quad exhaust tips. Two model-specific wheel options are also available: 22-inch wheels with a Y-spoke design, or 21-inch tri-spoke wheels.

Bentley Flying Spur S

As with the Continental GT S and GTC S, the interior is upholstered in a combination of leather and suede-like Dinamica. The seats have a fluted pattern, and quilting is optional. The instrument cluster also gets graphics from the Continental GT Speed.

Two powertrain options from the standard Flying Spur are available. Option one is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that produces 542 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, which will get the Flying Spur S from 0-62 mph in 4.0 seconds and on to a top speed of 198 mph, according to Bentley.

Option two is a plug-in hybrid powertrain, consisting of a turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 working with an electric motor that's driven by a 14.1-kwh battery pack. Borrowed from the Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, the hybrid system produces 536 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. Bentley says the plug-in hybrid is just 0.1 second slower than the V-8 Flying Spur from 0-62 mph, and it has an EPA-rated 21 miles of electric range.

Bentley Flying Spur S

The Flying Spur S is isn't available with the 626-hp twin-turbo 6.0-liter W-12 engine, however. The V-8 Flying Spur S does at least get all-wheel steering and active anti-roll bars as standard equipment.

The hybrid model will start at $240,500, while the V-8 model will cost $241,200. Both prices exclude the destination charge and any possible gas-guzzler tax—likely only for the V-8.

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed runs June 23-26. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.