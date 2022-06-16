Tesla has once again raised prices across its lineup, the automaker's website showed Thursday. The last price increase was in March.

Starting with the entry-level Model 3, only the Long Range version is affected. Its price increases from $54,490 to $57,990—a $2,500 bump. The base Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and the top Model 3 Performance still start at $48,990 and $64,190, respectively, after price changes earlier in the year. All prices include a $1,200 destination fee.

Still, Model 3 pricing is far from Tesla's original promise of a $35,000 base price. As recently as 2021 you could get the now-discontinued Model 3 Standard Range Plus for $37,190.

2022 Tesla lineup (Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.)

Model Y pricing now sits at $67,190 for the Long Range version and $71,190 for the Model Y Performance, increases of $3,000 and $2,000, respectively. It hasn't been possible to get a Model Y for under $60,000 since March, when Tesla discontinued the $41,190 Standard Range version.

The base Tesla Model S now starts at $106,190, which is $5,000 more than before. Order now and it will arrive in March 2023, according to the Tesla website. Pricing for the Model S Plaid performance version increases $1,000 to $137,190.

It's a similar story for the Model X, which sees its base price increase from $116,190 to $122,190—a $6,000 bump—while pricing for the Model X Plaid stays at $140,190. Anyone who orders a base Model X now, won't get their vehicle until June 2023.

Tesla charging (Courtesy of Tesla, Inc.)

Tesla does not have a public relations department, and did not provide an official explanation for the price increases. Other media outlets have noted that increased raw-material prices could be a contributing factor.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also expressed dire views of the economy in recent tweets, and is in the process of eliminating 10% of Tesla's workforce. This comes even as Tesla is ostensibly ramping up production at new factories in Texas and Germany. The company last month also confirmed plans for a second Chinese factory.