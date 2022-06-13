Ferrari has provided a first look at its new race car being developed for the premier Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship. The new Ferrari is being developed to meet Le Mans Hypercar rules and is expected to inspire a road car that will serve as a successor to the LaFerrari.

Cadillac's Escalade has been given the V treatment for 2023. The full-size SUV packs the same 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 as the CT5-V Blackwing, but with even more horsepower. We're talking 682 hp here. Find out what that's like from behind the wheel in our full review.

BMW launched a redesigned 2-Series coupe last year and in October we'll see the new M2 variant. BMW is holding back on most of the specs until the debut but has confirmed the car will offer similar performance to the former M2 CS limited edition.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari Le Mans Hypercar race car teased, starts testing this summer

Test drive review: 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V goes big in every way

2023 BMW M2 teased ahead of Oct. debut

2023 Kia Soul review

Ferrari will reportedly expand Maranello headquarters for EV production

Nearly a third of 2022 US EV buyers are getting a Tesla Model Y

Toyota secures fifth-straight 24 Hours of Le Mans victory

2023 Nissan Altima review

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition bows as red, white, and blue America-only model

Getting grid energy to the most EVs: Researchers look to mathematical modeling