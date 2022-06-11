Swiss startup company Picasso Automotive revealed a supercar that's at home on the perfect winding road or on a racetrack. It's called the 660 LMS, and it combines over 600 hp with a curb weight of less than 2,200 pounds.

Lightyear 0

Another startup in the headlines this week was Dutch firm Lightyear which revealed a sleek sedan with solar panels on the roof. The company claims those panels can add up to 6.2 miles of range with just one hour of sunlight.

2023 Polestar 3

Polestar revealed its first SUV in the form of a mid-sizer twinned with Volvo's successor to the XC90. The Polestar goes by the name Polestar 3, and it's destined to be built in the U.S.

Lynk & Co. The Next Day concept

Polestar's youth-oriented sister brand Lynk & Co. revealed a concept previewing its future design language and powertrain technology. Sadly, the concept itself isn't expected to spawn a production model.

2024 Audi S4 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Audi was out testing a redesigned S4 this week, specifically the S4 Avant wagon. Our spy shots show the speedy wagon from most angles, including its interior.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale “Versione Speciale” spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle out testing was a hardcore Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The car should arrive within the next 18 months, likely alongside a similar hardcore version of the SF90 Spider.

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar

Cadillac is one of the automakers committed to launching an LMDh race car eligible for both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship. This week we got our first look at the Cadillac LMDh which is being developed for the 2023 motorsports season.

2023 BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh race car

BMW M also gave us a first look at its LMDh race car that will compete at the top level in the IMSA SportsCar Championship starting from 2023. It's powered by a new V-8 hybrid powertrain that hopefully we'll see transition to the world of production cars.