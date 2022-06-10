Cadillac is one of the automakers committed to launching an LMDh race car eligible for both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship. Cadillac will focus on the IMSA competition but will also contend the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the highlight of the WEC calendar.

Mercedes-Benz is in the process of updating its compact range and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the updated GLA-Class. The popular crossover is set to be Mercedes' point of entry in the U.S. as the A-Class sedan bows out after 2022.

Dutch EV startup Lightyear has revealed a sleek sedan with solar panels on the roof. The company claims those panels can add up to 6.2 miles of range with just one hour of sunlight.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar revealed with aerodynamic design.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class spy shots: Minor update on the way

Lightyear 0 “solar car” revealed in production form, promises over 300 miles of range

2023 Kia Soul review

VW's Project Trinity technological flagship tipped to be ID.4-badged Tesla Model 3 rival

Tesla Autopilot a step closer to safety recall with escalation of federal probe

The Porsche Cayenne is now 20 years old

2022 Hyundai Elantra review

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview: A mix of Monaco and Monza

EV and hybrid drivers are less stressed, survey finds