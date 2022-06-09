Swiss startup company Picasso Automotive has revealed a supercar that's at home on the perfect winding road or on a racetrack. It's called the 660 LMS, and it combines over 600 hp with a curb weight of less than 2,200 pounds.

Another supercar in the headlines is a hardcore Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The car was just spotted testing as a prototype and should arrive within the next 18 months, likely alongside a similar hardcore version of the SF90 Spider.

Nissan has updated the Altima for the 2023 model year. The updated car boasts sharper looks and the latest in-car tech, and is due at dealerships in the fall.

2023 Toyota Sequoia review

EU edges closer to ban on sale of internal-combustion cars by 2035

High cost of coal and natural gas could make EVs, US grid cleaner this summer

Amazon, Netflix, ESPN and NBCUniversal reportedly fighting for US F1 rights

2022 Buick Encore review

Fisker Project PEAR interior teased, will have "Houdini" trunk

Ford, BMW, VW, Honda, Volvo back California emissions authority in legal challenge