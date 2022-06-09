Nissan on Thursday revealed an updated Altima that's due at dealerships this fall as a 2023 model.

The updated sedan benefits from a sharper look, highlighted by the revised front fascia, as well as standard LED headlights, new wheel patterns, and the additional colors Gray Sky Pearl and Garnett Pearl Metallic. The SR grade also receives a unique grille with a dark finish that helps separate it from other grades.

Bigger changes feature inside where the center stack now features a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (previously 8.0 inches) and a more modern design for some of the controls. A 7.0-inch screen will be available for the instrument cluster. Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, and a WiFi hotspot will also be on offer.

No change has been made in the powertrain department. The 2023 Altima will offer the choice of a 188-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 or a 248-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. The sole transmission is a continuously variable unit, but buyers will be able to choose between front- or all-wheel drive.

The 2023 Altima will be available in eight grades and standard across the range is Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite of electronic driver aids which includes things like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and blind spot and rear cross traffic monitoring. Higher grades also get traffic sign recognition and a surround-view camera. Nissan's ProPilot driver-assist feature designed to control a vehicle in a single lane will also be on offer.

Pricing information for the 2023 Altima will be announced closer to the market launch.

Annual Altima sales in the U.S. were higher than 250,000 units as recently as 2017, though last year the figure came in at just over 100,000 units. The Altima was last redesigned for 2019 and this update isn't likely to change the sales trend given the ongoing consumer shift toward SUVs and pickup trucks.