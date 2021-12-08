Ford in November revealed the global version of its redesigned Ranger which is due on sale in the U.S. next year as a 2023 model.

The new Ranger and its updated T6 body-on-frame platform will also be the basis for a redesigned Volkswagen Amarok set for debut in 2022.

We've already spotted prototypes for the Amarok and VW on Wednesday provided some revealing teaser sketches, suggesting that the debut is approaching.

The teasers suggest that the new Amarok won't be a simple badge job of the Ranger, as it appears the pair of mid-size pickup trucks will only feature common designs for the doors. Unique to both models will be the fender designs and headlight and grille treatments, as evidenced by the teasers.

Teaser for 2022 Volkswagen Amarok New Ford Ranger (Global model)

The interiors will also be unique to both models, though it looks like the new Amarok will have a portrait-style infotainment screen just like the new Ranger.

Powertrains should be shared across both pickups. This means turbocharged inline-4 and V-6 options, including diesels in some markets. Expect a 6- or 7-speed manual to be standard and a 10-speed automatic to be available.

Ford will build the Amarok for VW at a plant in South Africa, with the pickup so far only confirmed for the South American, European and African markets, though both Ford and VW have left the door open to it possibly being sold in the U.S. That would mean the Amarok would need to be built in the U.S. to avoid the 25% Chicken Tax on imported trucks, which is a possible outcome considering the new Ranger will be built at the same plant in Michigan where the current Ranger is built. It makes sense that the Amarok would also be built there, if sold in the U.S.

In return for developing and manufacturing the Amarok, Ford earlier this year launched overseas a small Tourneo van based on VW's latest Caddy. VW Group has also licensed to Ford the MEB modular electric-vehicle platform. Ford will use the platform for one or more EVs to be sold in Europe, the first of which, a compact crossover, is due in 2023.