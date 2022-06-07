Gas prices are on the rise but if you're a pickup truck buyer with a thirst for power, it's best to ignore those numbers at the pump and hop behind the wheel of the 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX.

The high-performance pickup truck was introduced for the 2021 model year, and for 2022 it's gained some special editions. The first was the TRX Ignition Edition unveiled last fall, and now Ram has followed it up with the TRX Sandblast Edition.

The new special edition is based on the already well-equipped TRX fitted with the Level 2 Equipment Group. It then adds a unique Mojave Sand exterior color in combination with some graphics, as well as unique 18-inch beadlock capable wheels finished in black. Also featured on the vehicle is a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step, and a cab-mounted brake light.

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition

Inside, the extras include accent stitching, carbon fiber accents, a flat-bottom steering wheel with leather and carbon fiber, a unique center console badge, a head-up display, and electronic driver-assist features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

No change has been made to the powertrain. Under the hood is the familiar 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 known as the Hellcat. Here it's tuned to deliver 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque and will see the TRX accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, accelerate from 0-100 mph in 10.5 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and hit a top speed of 118 mph (limited only by the 365/65R18 T-rated tires).

The Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast Edition starts sales this summer priced from $100,080, including a $1,795 destination charge. Right now the TRX remains the pickup king but a Ford F-150 Raptor R due out shortly may just dethrone it. We'll have to wait and see.