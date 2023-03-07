Fisker has released more details on its urban lifestyle electric vehicle currently doing the rounds under the Pear code name. Due in 2024, the vehicle has the potential to bring EVs to a much wider audience if it manages to stick to its promised starting price of $29,900.

In a presentation last week outlining its financial results for the previous year, Fisker said development of the Pear, an acronym for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution,” is progressing well and that a drivable prototype was completed last December.

The company said it had 5,600 reservations at the end of February, and that it expects a range-topping Pear variant to offer well over 300 miles of range. The company also mentioned a “revolutionary” electrical architecture that will require only a few central computer units known as a Blade Computer, to run all the systems.

Coinciding with the presentation was the release of two new teaser shots that reveal more of the Pear's design. They reveal the vehicle as a compact crossover with a continuous light strip around the rear window serving as the taillights, and solar panels on the roof.

Fisker PEAR rendering

The Pear will measure about 177 inches in length, or a bit shorter than compact EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.4, and be able to seat five. Fisker has also previously teased a feature dubbed the Houdini trunk, which the company described as an alternative to traditional rear cargo hatches.

A reveal of the Pear is slated for the second half of 2023.

Production will be outsourced to Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer famous for building iPhones for Apple. Foxconn will handle production of the Pear at a former General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which it acquired from struggling EV startup Lordstown Motors.

Fisker Pear interior rendering - June 2022

Fisker's first model, the 2023 Ocean, is currently in production and is due to start deliveries shortly. The company said it is now in the final stages of the homologation process, and that it had 65,000 reservations at the end of February. The Ocean is priced at $37,499 and is built by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr at a plant in Austria.

Fisker last December also teased a four-seat convertible called the Ronin. A concept for this limited-production model is slated for a reveal in August.