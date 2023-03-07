Lamborghini has released the first details on its Aventador successor, a car code-named the LB744. It's coming soon with a newly developed V-12 engine, a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, a trio of electric motors, and a peak output of 1,000 hp.

Fisker is close to starting deliveries of its Ocean crossover, after which the California company will launch a smaller crossover code-named the Pear. Fisker has released more details on the Pear, including two revealing teaser shots.

It's hard to believe but the Bugatti Veyron is now almost two decades old. The original hypercar started deliveries in 2005, making it old enough to be eligible for Bugatti's La Maison Pur Sang restoration program.

