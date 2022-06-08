Fisker has released more details on its highly anticipated Project PEAR, a vehicle which has the potential to bring EVs to a much wider audience thanks to a promised starting price of $29,900.

Fisker on Wednesday announced that the PEAR will hit the road in prototype form later this year and make its official debut in the second half of 2023. The company has previously announced that production will start sometime in 2024.

Production will be outsourced to Foxconn, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer famous for building iPhones for Apple. Foxconn will handle production of the PEAR at a former General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, which it acquired from struggling EV startup Lordstown Motors.

PEAR is only a code name. It's an acronym for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution,” and Fisker describes the vehicle as a sporty, agile crossover for urban environments. It will measure about 177 inches in length, or a bit shorter than small EVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.4, and be able to seat five.

Teaser for Fisker Project PEAR due in 2024

Fisker on Wednesday also provided a look at the PEAR's interior design and said the vehicle will have something called a Houdini trunk, as well as a low beltline and a large wraparound windscreen. The Houdini trunk is described as being an alternative to traditional rear cargo hatches.

Buyers will be able to choose between a single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. They will also be able to choose between two batteries, with the large option (Hyper Range) targeted to deliver over 310 miles of range. An available panoramic roof with solar panels will help extend the range.

Fisker said it will release more details on the PEAR throughout 2022. The company also said the vehicle has already managed to rack up 3,200 reservations.

Meanwhile Fisker's first vehicle, the Ocean, has surpassed 50,000 reservations. The small crossover is priced from $37,499 and will start production in November. Here to Fisker has outsourced production, in this case to Magna Steyr which is handling the production at a plant in Austria.