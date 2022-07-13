Jeep has filed trademark protection for “Jeep Xtreme Performance,” perhaps hinting at a replacement for the automaker's previous Trackhawk performance branding.

Jeep filed the trademark on June 30 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The automaker also filed the trademark “JXP” on the same day. According to The Drive, Jeep has previously used the designation JXP, albeit only for branded clothing and outdoor gear sold outside the U.S.

Jeep currently uses the similar designation Xtreme Recon as its branding for off-road capability. It was introduced for the 2021 model year on an off-road package designed for the Wrangler Rubicon.

Similarly, Xtreme Performance may end up being introduced as a performance package, perhaps on the Grand Cherokee. Jeep hasn't ruled out launching a successor to the previous Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, though the automaker has hinted that any future performance Grand Cherokee will likely skip the V-8 in favor of an electrified powertrain. Perhaps a name change is planned along with a change in powertrain.

Stellantis' new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 is already confirmed to deliver more than 500 hp. Paired with an electric drive system, we could be looking at performance to match the 707 hp of the Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V-8.

The twin-turbo engine, dubbed the Hurricane, at present is only confirmed for Jeep's Grand Wagoneer. It will be available in the full-size SUV later this year.