BMW's Z4 is about to be updated. A prototype for the updated convertible sports car has been spotted and reveals some of the changes we can look forward to.

Following the success of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” on Netflix, it seems Apple TV+ is now keen to add more automotive content. Among the new content planned for Apple's streaming service is a drama series about the life of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari.

Ferrari's first sports prototype in decades is taking shape. The car is a new Le Mans Hypercar racer that will be entered in the 2023 World Endurance Championship, and Ferrari has released a video showing some of the testing currently underway at Fiorano.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

