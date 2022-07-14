BMW has been spotted testing an updated version of its Z4 convertible sports car.

The current generation of the Z4 debuted in 2018 as a 2019 model. This updated version should arrive in early 2023, likely as a 2023 model.

The Z4 isn't a high-volume car so changes will be minimal. We can already spot minor tweaks to the front fascia and grille, and there will also likely be some tweaks to the rear fascia under the thick camouflage gear.

2023 BMW Z4 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The Z4 is currently offered with the choice of a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 or turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. In both cases the engine is mated exclusively to an 8-speed automatic here in the U.S., though there are rumors a manual transmission will be made available, possibly with this update.

More power is also a possibility. The Z4's 2.0-liter engine is good for 255 hp, while the 3.0-liter delivers 382 hp.

It isn't clear yet whether the related Toyota Supra will also be updated. A 2023 Supra with an available manual transmission has already been announced, though the transmission is a Toyota-developed design unique to the Supra, and thus unlikely to be used in the Z4.