Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing an early prototype for an updated S-Class.

The current generation of the Mercedes flagship sedan, the W223, debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model. Mercedes typically launches an update for its cars around the midway point in the life cycle, which means the updated S-Class should arrive in 2024 as a 2025 model.

As we're still a couple of years out from that date, very few tweaks have been made to the prototype at the present time. The tester features a new design for the daytime running lights nestled within the main headlight cluster.

The dashboard was also covered in areas, suggesting some changes here as well.

2025 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Expect more changes to be present on later prototypes, like revised fascia designs and possibly tweaks to the taillights.

The S-Class is currently offered in the U.S. with the choice of a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 or twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, both in mild-hybrid configurations. It's possible a plug-in hybrid powertrain will be added by the time the updated S-Class arrives.

We know there's a new S 63 from AMG coming up shortly, and this model is expected to feature the Affalterbach tuner's new high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain that debuted in the 2023 AMG GT 63S E Performance 4-Door Coupe, where it delivers a peak 843 hp. The powertrain combines the twin-turbo V-8 with a mild-hybrid setup and a rear-mounted electric motor.

Note, this is most likely the last generation of the S-Class to feature internal-combustion engines. Mercedes plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2030 and will start migrating its top-end models to a dedicated EV platform from 2025.