Pagani on September 12 will reveal a V-12 supercar to replace the Huayra, a car that as recently as 2019 was set to offer at some point the choice of electric power.

However, Pagani has now abandoned plans for the electric version of the Huayra successor, company founder Horacio Pagani told Autocar in an interview published on Thursday.

He cited a number of reasons, including a lack of interest among supercar buyers, the heavy weight of the battery, as well as the fact most of the energy used to power electric vehicles—90% according to Pagani—comes from non-renewable sources.

“At the moment 90% of energy is produced without renewables,” he said. “It’s silly to think that only a few supercars [in the world] with [internal-combustion engines] can have a negative impact on the climate when 90% of energy is produced in a bad way.”

Horacio Pagani

Pagani also told Autocar that EVs, while powerful, lack the emotion of internal-combustion cars.

“The challenge is to make an EV that gives good emotion like a normal [internal-combustion engine],” he said. “Pagani isn’t going to do something just with good performance, as you can do this [now], but to give emotion to the driver.”

Pagani's Huayra successor, code-named the C10, will start deliveries in 2023. The car will be powered by a newly developed twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 supplied by Mercedes-Benz AMG, and will offer buyers the choice of a manual transmission or a paddle-shifted sequential unit.

The total production for the C10 will be 300 units, and the first 100 build slots are already gone. Anyone placing an order today will have to wait about three years for their car to be delivered.