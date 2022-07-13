An alleged leaked photo of the 2023 Honda Civic Type R was posted on Wednesday to the 11th Gen Civic Forum.

The photo originally appeared on Honda's Japanese website mixed in with other Civics past and present, according to the post. It shows a car with a much cleaner look than the outgoing Civic Type R, albeit retaining the massive rear wing.

We won't have to wait long to see if this photo is authentic. Honda announced earlier this week that it will reveal the 2023 Civic Type R on July 20. Sales are scheduled to follow this fall.

Teaser for 2023 Honda Civic Type R debuting on July 20, 2022

We know from prototypes that the redesigned Civic Type R will stick with the tried and true formula of a powerful turbo-4 engine powering the front wheels, with a 6-speed manual transmission handling shifting duties. The outgoing Civic Type R, the fifth generation of the nameplate (and based on the 10th-generation Civic platform), is a favorite here at Motor Authority, so expectations for the new version are high.

Honda has already claimed a lap record for front-wheel drive cars at Japan's Suzuka International Racing Course. A similar record for the Nürburgring could also be forthcoming.

2023 Honda Civic Type R prototype testing at Suzuka International Racing Course

The next-generation Civic Type R will benefit from the increased rigidity of the 11th-generation Civic platform. Honda has said it increased torsional rigidity by 8% and bending rigidity by 13% over the previous-generation Civic. The new Type R will also likely top its predecessor's 306 hp, as Honda previously said the redesigned version will be its most powerful car ever for the United States market.

The Civic Type R will also be built in the U.S. for the first time. Production will be handled by the same Greensburg, Indiana, factory that builds the standard Civic Hatchback. Stay tuned for full details.