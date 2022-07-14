Talk of a new movie centered on the life of Enzo Ferrari dates back decades, but perhaps a new drama series on Apple TV+ could eventuate first.

Apple's streaming service has a series about the Ferrari founder in the works—and with some big names attached.

Steven Knight, the creator of British crime series “Peaky Blinders,” is behind the project, along with “The Hand of God” director Paolo Sorrentino, an Academy Award winner, as an executive producer and Stefano Sollima, responsible for a number of Italian crime dramas, as the director.

“I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” Knight said in a statement. “Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.”

According to Deadline, the series, which will be called “Ferrari,” will be based on a Ferrari biography authored by Luca Dal Monte, and focus on Ferrari's building of his company and race team, and the torment he suffered along the way. There was the death of Ferrari's first son, Dino, as well as the fatal Mille Miglia crash and ensuing legal case, not to mention multiple points of financial hardship.

As for the movie on Ferrari's life, expected to be called “Enzo Ferrari,” it's set to star Adam Driver in the role of Ferrari. Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley are also set to star, playing the roles of Ferrari's wife, Laura, and his mistress, Lina Lardi, respectively. Lardi is the mother of Ferrari's only surviving child, Piero.

Neither project has a release date attached.

Following the success of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” on Netflix, it seems Apple TV+ is now keen to add more automotive content. A documentary about F1 star Lewis Hamilton is coming to the streaming service, and there are rumors of a “Speed Racer” series also being in the works.