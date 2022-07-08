Porsche has released photos and a brief video clip of its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911.

Prototypes have been hitting racetracks all over Europe for the past couple of years, with engineers from Porsche motorsports partner Manthey Racing primarily handling the development.

You'll easily spot the new GT3 R's flared wheel arches, vented hood, chunky side skirts, massive rear wing, and equally massive rear diffuser. The car also rides on center-lock wheels wrapped in Michelin racing slicks.

The 911 GT3 R represents the middle tier of 911 race cars, sandwiched between the 911 GT3 Cup and 911 RSR. Crucially, the GT3 R is the 911 racer most closely aligned with the 911 GT3 RS road car, whose 992 generation is also due soon and likely to feature some of the design traits seen on the race car.

The GT3 R was last updated for the 2019 motorsport season, still using the previous 991-generation 911 platform. We should see the 992-generation GT3 R introduced for the 2023 motorsport season, meaning a reveal later this year is likely.

The last GT3 R developed 550 hp from a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6. The latest version should have a similar setup, possibility with improvements in efficiency. We can also expect a 6-speed sequential gearbox, mechanical limited-slip differential, and mixture of aluminum, steel and composite materials for the construction.

Teaser for 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car

Speaking with Sportscar365 in an interview published in June, Sebastian Golz, the program manager for the GT3 R, said new software tools will make it easier to change the setup of the car compared to the outgoing racer.

“In the past, you had three or four different software tools on your notebook, and you needed to have different cables,” he said. “Now you just have to plug in one cable, and you have more functions with one software.”

The GT3 R tends to be priced a bit over half a million dollars, and events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.