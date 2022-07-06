The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, which mixes hatchback and crossover cues, only reached dealerships at the start of the year yet Hyundai is already close to launching a hotter version.

The latest spy shots and video show a prototype for what's likely to be an Ioniq 5 tuned by the Hyundai N performance division, and the debut is tipped to happen as soon as July 15.

Hyundai N has teased two new models ahead of a planned "N Day" announcement on July 15. One of the models is expected to be this potential Ioniq 5 N.

Compared to the regular model, the Ioniq 5 N prototype features lowered suspension, wider front and rear tracks, low-profile tires, and a new wheel design. Our spy photographer noted the brakes were also upgraded from the production model with larger calipers and rotors. The tester also appears to ride on a harder suspension, which indicates new shocks and springs.

It's hard to judge with the thick camouflage gear, but it appears that the Ioniq 5 N sports a revised front fascia with a new design for the air openings. The interior was also fitted with sports seats up front, according to our photographer.

The Ioniq 5 N should ride on the same skateboard-style E-GMP dedicated EV platform as the regular Ioniq 5. The regular model is available with rear or all-wheel drive thanks to a single rear motor or a combination of front and rear motors, and the latter is the best bet for the Ioniq 5 N, in combination with the Ioniq 5's biggest battery, in this case a 77.4-kilowatt-hour unit.

As for how much power is on tap, the related Kia EV6 provides some clues. The EV6's range-topping GT grade offers up 576 hp and 546 lb-ft torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in under 3.5 seconds. The regular Ioniq 5 tops out with 320 hp and 446 lb-ft.

Look for the Ioniq 5 N to arrive at dealerships late this year or early next, as a 2023 model.