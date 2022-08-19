Kia used the backdrop of 2022 Monterey Car Week to unveil the 2023 EV6 GT, a vehicle from a brand you don't normally associate with the annual California car fest, but one that's quicker than many of the modern performance cars on display.

Unveiled on Friday during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the EV6 GT is the performance flagship of the EV6 electric crossover that arrived for 2022 model year. The EV6 is already a quick vehicle, but the new EV6 GT dials things up to supercar levels of performance.

The EV6 GT features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system generating a peak 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, the highest of any Kia product. This results in 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 161 mph. To prove the car's performance, independent party AMCI ran it down the dragstrip against a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder, with the Kia, admittedly the only all-wheel-drive car in the test, being the quickest. Curiously, none of the times were published.

But the EV6 GT isn't only about straight-line performance. In addition to a sport-tuned suspension with adjustable dampers, the EV6 GT also features an electronic limited-slip differential to help provide traction when cornering. Strong stopping power, a crucial element of any performance car, is provided by brakes with monoblock calipers biting 15.0-inch rotors up front and 14.2-inch rotors at the rear. These reside within 21-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.

2023 Kia EV6 GT

Also included with the EV6 GT are some extra drive modes not found in other EV6 variants. These include GT Drive Mode, My Drive Mode, and Drift Mode. The Drift Mode allows the driver to distribute more power to the rear wheels to help get the vehicle sideways in a controlled fashion. Kia also provides two additional sounds that are unique to the EV6 GT.

Inside, bucket seats with a “GT” inscription and green piping are fitted as standard.

2023 Kia EV6 GT

Underpinning the EV6 range is Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP modular EV platform, which features an 800-volt electrical system that enables high fast-charging rates. According to Kia, charging from 10%-80% takes just 18 minutes using a 350-kw charger.

The battery in the EV6 GT is a 77.4-kwh unit. A range estimate hasn't been provided, but the same battery in the regular EV6 with all-wheel drive is rated by the EPA at 274 miles.

The EV6 GT goes on sale in the fourth quarter of 2022. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch, though Kia has confirmed buyers will receive a charging credit of 1,000 kwh to be used at Electrify America stations within a three-year period.