Dodge showed the Charger Daytona Concept EV, Porsche revealed the extreme 2023 911 GT3 RS, and Aston Martin unveiled the DBR22 concept. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Dodge's electric future will likely look a lot like the 1968 Charger as shown by the Charger Daytona Concept the brand revealed during its Speed Week celebration. The sexy retro modern concept previews the brand's first electric car due in 2024. The concept features a multi-speed transmission, a flow-through front wing, and an "exhaust" capable of putting out 126 dB of sound, same as a Hellcat.

Porsche took the wraps off the 2023 911 GT3 RS, the most extreme track version of the iconic sports car. Porsche adds 16 hp for a total of 518 and cuts some weight, but it's the aero elements that really make this car stand out and post quick lap times. With a driver-adjustable rear wing, front wheel-arch vents and inlets, roof fins, rear wheel arch air intakes, and large hood nostrils, the car can make 1,895 lb of downforce at its top speed of 177 mph.

Monterey Car Week hosted a spate of concept reveals, including the Aston Martin DBR22, a 705-hp roadster inspired by the DBR1 and DB3S race cars of the 1950s. Built by Q by Aston Martin as a concept car, the company strongly suggested a limited-edition run could be made available based on the reaction the car receives in Pebble Beach.

Lincoln unveiled a concept car of its own as a feature brand during Monterey Car Week. The Lincoln L100 Concept celebrates the brand's 100th anniversary while looking toward an autonomous driving future. The low, sleek car has no steering wheel, but instead features a central chessboard-like controller. It has three rows of seats, including second and third rows that face each other for a social atmosphere. Don't expect this EV to be built, but its design cues could show up in future Lincolns.

Dodge unveiled its 2023 Hornet small crossover. Arriving late this year, the Hornet will offer a 268-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 GT model and a 288-hp R/T PHEV model. The R/T will have 30 miles of electric range and be capable of a 6.1-second 0-60 mph time. Based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale, the Hornet will be tuned for sportiness and will start below $30,000.