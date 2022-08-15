Aston Martin on Monday revealed the DBR22, a sultry speedster set to make its formal debut on Aug. 19 at 2022 Monterey Car Week.

The DBR22 is officially a concept car, though such a stunning design is too good to waste and Aston Martin has hinted strongly a small production run will happen. The number of cars built is likely dependent on how much interest the Monterey showing garners.

The DBR22 is the creation of Q by Aston Martin. It was built to mark this year's 10th anniversary of the founding of Aston Martin's official personalization department, but more importantly it highlights the division's talent and breadth of capability. Previous creations have included the Vulcan track car and Victor supercar.

Aston Martin DBR22

The DBR22 features a design strongly influenced by the DBR1, the race car that earned Aston Martin its sole 24 Hours of Le Mans outright victory back in 1959, with legends Roy Salvadori and Carroll Shelby doing the driving. The later DB3S race car from 1953 also played a part in the design, Aston Martin said.

The design is a clear continuation of Aston Martin's current themes but with a lack of creases and panel gaps. There's also the new grille design with carbon-fiber that fills in for the traditional metal veins. Carbon fiber is also used for the rest of the body panels.

The underlying structure is shared with Aston Martin's sports cars, and no doubt the similar V12 Speedster limited edition launched by Aston Martin in 2020. Unique modifications included new front and rear shear panels added to improve torsional rigidity, along with a new aluminum subframe that Aston Martin crafted using multiple 3D-printed parts. It also has unique calibrations for the adaptive dampers and transmission, we're told.

Aston Martin DBR22

Power comes from Aston Martin's twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12, tuned in this application to deliver 705 hp and 555 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and drives the rear wheels only. The combination with the lightweight speedster body means 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph.

You're going to want to wear a helmet when traveling at any serious speed, though Aston Martin adds elements to help reduce turbulence in the cockpit area. There's the large horseshoe-shaped vent in the front hood and small wind deflector designed to channel air over the cockpit area, as well as the pair of nacelles on the rear deck that smooth out the airflow in the rear.

Inside is a new dashboard with digital displays. It takes on a different look than current cars, and we wouldn't be surprised if it ends up in Aston Martin's updated sports car range due next year.

Aston Martin DBR22

Aston Martin has another debut planned for Monterey Car Week, likely to be the V12 Vantage Roadster recently spotted testing. The event is currently underway and culminates with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on Aug. 21.