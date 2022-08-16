Bugatti will use the backdrop of 2022 Monterey Car Week currently underway in California to reveal a new model, previewed in a short teaser video posted to social media.

The mystery model will be revealed on Aug. 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of Monterey Car Week, and judging by the teaser clip the car will look radically different to any previous Bugatti.

We know Bugatti is working on a successor to the Chiron, though that car, confirmed as a hybrid, isn't due until around 2025, as Bugatti's plant in Molsheim, France, will be busy with the last examples of the Chiron until then.

Rather, the mystery model is thought to be a new coach-built special based on the platform of the Chiron. With the arrival of the Veyron successor, Bugatti revived the practice of coachbuilding, something the French marque was renowned for in its early days. The result has been wild creations like the La Voiture Noire, Divo, and Centodieci.

Interestingly, there are rumors Bugatti's next coach-built car will be an open-top model. All Bugatti will say about the car is that it is “opening up new horizons.”

Monterey Car Week runs until Aug. 21. It culminates with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.