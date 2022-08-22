A 1932 Duesenberg won Best of Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The award hasn't been given to an American car since 2013, and it went to a Mercedes-Benz in 2021. The Duesenberg is owned by Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Concours Chairman Sandra Button described the car as a combination of "American might and European style."

The end of the road for Bugatti's W16 engine has arrived. The finale debuted in Monterey as the Bugatti Mistral, a roadster that closes the chapter on both the W-16 enigne and the Chiron variants. Only 99 units will be made at about $5 million each, and all have been claimed by well-do-to buyers.

The Koenigsegg CC850 debuted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the automaker's first car, the CC8S. It also happens to coincide with founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg's 50th birthday, and thus only 50 examples will be made.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

1932 Duesenberg Model J Figoni Sports Torpedo named Best of Show at 2022 Pebble Beach Concours

Bugatti Mistral roadster closes chapter on might W-16 engine

Koenigsegg CC850 reimagines Swedish marque's first hypercar for the modern era

Test drive: 2022 BMW i4 puts electric moves in 4-Series body

KTM X-Bow GT-XR spy shots and video: New race car-derived supercar coming

Fisker Ocean EV demand has it looking at expanded production—perhaps in the US

Lamborghini Urus Performante adds power while losing weight

5 fast facts about the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric car concept

Bentley Batur revealed, previews design language for brand's electric future

BYD enters European market, reportedly already supplying batteries to Tesla