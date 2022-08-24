Our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty pickup truck in prototype form testing on public roads. Camouflaged front and rear ends hid slight tweaks to the lighting and grille elements, but the real changes will take place inside with a revamped interior similar to that of the light duty truck.

Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot semi-autonomous driver-assist system is poised to become the first Level 3 system on U.S. roads, and it could safely change the game for rush-hour driving. While it won't work at high speeds, it assumes control in low-speed traffic, and Mercedes will assume liability, which will be a first.

A new bill introduced to the New York senate would require any vehicle manufactured or registered in the state of NY after Jan. 1, 2024 to be fitted with an Active Intelligent Speed Assistance system. The device would cap the speed to local maximum allowable limits using GPS or traffic sign recognition technology in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities.

