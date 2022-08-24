Gordon Murray Automotive, the new car company started by McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray, officially launched in the U.S. last week with the establishment of Gordon Murray Automotive Inc., which will handle operations across North America.

GMA is launching in the U.S. with two products, the T.50 and T.33 supercars, limited to 125 (100 road cars and 25 T.50s Niki Lauda track cars) and 100 units worldwide, respectively. The T.50 is priced at $2.5 million and the T.33 at $1.9 million, and both cars are sold out.

Talking to Car and Driver during this month's Monterey Car Week, Murray said the T.50 isn't street legal in the U.S. and as a result needs to be brought in via the Show or Display rule, which incidentally was also a requirement for Murray's F1. The main reason has to do with the car's central seating position for the driver. McLaren's more recent Speedtail suffered the same issue; McLaren stated that the central seating position doesn't meet side airbag safety rules.

GMA T.50 GMA T.50 GMA T.50

With the T.33, which features a conventional two-seat arrangement for the driver and passenger, GMA has made sure the car is fully certified for U.S. sale, which meant meeting all emissions as well as crash safety standards. In his interview with Car and Driver, Murray said the certification process cost more than $33 million.

Deliveries of the T.33 start in 2024, which is when GMA's delivery facility for North America will be completed. A yet-to-be-disclosed location in Florida's eastern region is planned.

Deliveries for the T.50 start later this year, and will be handled at GMA's headquarters in the U.K.