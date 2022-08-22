California-based startup Czinger unveiled a second, more luxurious model to follow its 21C supercar at The Qual, A Motorsports Gathering, part of Monterey Car Week.

The Czinger Hyper GT is a four-seat coupe designed to utilize the same 3D-printed production methods as the 21C. This does away with tooling, assembly lines, and all the other expensive trappings of traditional automotive manufacturing, allowing for more flexibility.

Czinger Hyper GT

It will also help give the fairly large Hyper GT a good power-to-weight ratio by trimming as much fat as possible, company founder Kevin Czinger said in an interview with Autoweek. The design also incorporates Gullwing doors and rear seats that should be able to fit 95% of adults, Czinger said.

As for the powertrain, the Hyper GT uses the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter flat-plane crank V-8 as the 21C, which works with a hybrid system to produce a claimed 1,250 hp. Other specifications are being kept under wraps for now.

Czinger Hyper GT

Pricing and a production timeline weren't discussed, but the Hyper GT is expected to cost less than the roughly $1.7 million 21C. Czinger plans to build 80 copies of the 21C, and it also unveiled a new V-Max version of the supercar shown at The Quail, with altered bodywork that Czinger claims is optimized for high speed. Deliveries in both body styles are scheduled to start in 2023.

Czinger plans to follow up the 21C and Hyper GT with more models, all performance-oriented. They're all likely to be low-volume as well, as one downside of Czinger's unique manufacturing process is that it is not geared toward churning out large numbers of cars quickly. Each 21C will take an estimated 3,000 hours to complete, for example. But Czinger does plan to offer contract manufacturing services to other companies for small-batch orders.