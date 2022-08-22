It's been 20 years since the start of deliveries of Koenigsegg's first car, the CC8S, and the Swedish marque has celebrated by reimagining the original hypercar for the modern era.

The result is the CC850, which Koenigsegg presented for the first time on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of the recent 2022 Monterey Car Week.

Similar to Lamborghini's reimagined Countach unveiled in Monterey a year ago, Koenigsegg's CC850 borrows heavily from the CC8S. There's no missing the signature Koenigsegg shoulder line, while fans of the brand will also be quick to notice additional retro elements, such as the extended splitter similar to the design used on the CCR and the protruding taillights similar to the design used on the CCX.

And of course, as a Koenigsegg, the CC850 comes with the unique synchrohelix door-opening system and a removable roof. In the cabin, more retro themes can be found, including an anolog instrument cluster with beautiful dials that resemble Swiss chronographs.

Koenigsegg CC850

Power comes from Koenigsegg's modern V-8, a twin-turbo 5.0-liter unit with flat-plane crankshaft and dry-sump lubrication. The engine delivers an impressive 1,169 hp with regular pump gas and 1,366 hp with E85, and because it doesn't have a flywheel, it's much more responsive than a traditional V-8.

But unlike Koenigsegg's other models, the Jesko and Gemera, the CC850 isn't about pushing the technology envelope and breaking performance records, but rather delivering driving fun. That's why Koenigsegg has installed a new version of its unique 9-speed Light Speed Transmission from the Jesko, where the normally automatic transmission has a new Engage Shift System mode that enables it to operate like a 6-speed manual transmission. There's even a gated shifter and a clutch pedal just for this mode, and it will even stall if you lift too quickly. As another nod to the CC8S, the Swedish flag crowns features on the shifter knob.

Koenigsegg CC850

Just 50 examples of the CC850 will be built, the number matching Koenigsegg CEO and founder Christian von Koenigsegg's current age.

“The CC850 is an homage to the single most meaningful car in Koenigsegg history,” von Koenigsegg said in a statement. “The CC8S put us on the map and made us successful, and

celebrating 20 years of production, alongside my 50th birthday, felt like the right time to reveal the CC850 to appreciate our roots.”

2002 Koenigsegg CC8S

The CC8S was presented to the public for the first time at the 2000 Paris International Motor Show and in production two years later. Just six examples of the CC8S were built before new and more potent variants were added to the CC family. At the time of its launch, the CC8S was among the most powerful cars in production thanks to its 665-hp output, generated by a supercharged V-8.

The CC8S isn't the oldest Koenigsegg. There was also the original CC prototype which was completed in 1996, two years after the founding of Koenigsegg. That car now resides in the Motala Motormuseum, south of the Swedish capital, Stockholm.