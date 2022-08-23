The Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept was unveiled in April, but we're just now getting a glimpse of its interior.

The Hyundai luxury brand showed the electric coupe concept's interior for the first time at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the anchor event for Monterey Car Week. And it looks production ready.

"The interior captures the Genesis brand’s “Beauty of White Space” design ethos, which suits various luxury lifestyles and adds to the appeal of the dynamic GT,” said Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. It's inspired by Korean architecture.

Designers gave the Genesis X Speedium Coupe an asymmetrical interior design with a driver-oriented layout that the company says aims to amplify the EV driving experience. Most of the instruments and controls are turned toward the driver, with some of those items mounted on a spine that divides the driver's and front passenger's sides of the cockpit. Those two sides are further demarcated by contrasting colors, Pinegrove Green for the driver's side and Monterey Gold for the passenger's side.

The driver gets an OLED display with graphics that make a clean break with the gauges found in internal-combustion cars, Genesis claims. A vertical screen on the center stack handles most control functions, and the driver also taps the screen to start the car.

Genesis partnered with Metal Sound Design on the audio system, which includes aluminum tweeters that were precision-milled to optimize sound performance, the automaker claims. Speakers were strategically placed for optimal sound as well. Genesis said this work was done to explore the future of audio experiences.

The interior also features traditional quilted leather upholstery, as well as cut-off leather salvaged from old car seats and reused to cover the steering wheel. Genesis used vegetable-tanned leather treated with plant-derived substances, as well as breathable grain leather. The latter requires less water and chemicals to manufacture, Genesis claims.

Meanwhile, the exterior is an evolution of the muscular stance of 2021's Genesis X concept, with a fastback profile similar to 2019's Mint and 2018's Essentia concepts. None of those previous concepts have made it to production, and we don't see that happening with the X Speedium Coupe either. Genesis has said the concept is a design statement that doesn't preview a specific production model.

Genesis does plan to become a full-EV brand, with a six-model lineup by 2030. It's already launched the GV60 crossover and an electric version of the G80 sedan, with an electric version of the GV70 crossover to follow soon. An electric SUV bigger than the GV80 is also expected.