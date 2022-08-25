Dodge revealed the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown. The first of seven Last Call special edition "buzz models," the Challenger Shakedown was inspired by the Challenger Shakedown 2016 SEMA show car. It will be limited to 1,000 units between standard-body and wide-body versions.

Despite unveiling the CC850 hypercar less than a week ago, Koenigsegg has already upped planned production from 50 to 70 units. The car is a tribute to both the first Koenigsegg ever built, which debuted 20 years ago, and the automaker's founder and CEO's 50th birthday.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2023 BMW X6 M taking some hot laps at the Nürburgring as it undergoes final testing. The prototype featured minimal camouflage that hid mild tweaks to the front and rear ends. Expect a larger touchscreen inside the cabin.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

