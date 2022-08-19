Lincoln showed the L100 Concept as part of its celebration as a feature brand during Monterey Car Week. The long, low EV imagines a socially welcoming autonomous car of the future. Built to honor the brand's 100th anniversary, the car's long doors and bubble top roof open like a flower for easy entry, and the interior features a central chessboard-like controller instead of a steering wheel.

Acura announced that the name of its first electric crossover SUV will be ZDX, and a performance-oriented ZDX Type S will follow. ZDX was the name of a coupe-like crossover built from 2010 to 2013, and now it will adorn the electric SUV Acura is developing with the help of General Motors. Look for it to arrive in 2024.

Porsche is developing a high-performance hydrogen-burning engine as a possible means of cleaning up carbon emissions from the internal combustion engine. The company has produced 590 hp on hydrogen using a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8. Challenges of using hydrogen include the necessary infrastructure, avoiding the emission of harmful nitrogen oxides, and increasing the amount of air pressure created by the turbos to get equivalent power.

