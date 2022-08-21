Lamborghini Urus buyers will soon be able to choose between the standard SUV and a more hardcore variant donning the automaker's Performante designation.

On the Urus, the designation signals extra power, less weight, and a more aggressive stance realized through a lowered ride height and wider body.

Peak power is generated by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 and registers at 657 hp, up a modest 16 hp on the standard Urus. The result is a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph. That's 0.2 seconds quicker to 60 than the standard Urus, though the top speed is the same for both versions.

To go with the extra power, the vehicle also benefits from a weight saving of 103 pounds. This was achieved via the addition of a carbon-fiber hood, lighter suspension springs, reduced sound deadening, and several other mods. The vehicle still tips the scales at a substantial 5,200 pounds, though.

Lamborghini has already demonstrated the performance of the SUV by setting a record time for production vehicles up Pikes Peak. The Urus Performante climbed the mountain's 14,115 feet in a time of 10:32.064, beating the previous record of 10:49.902 set in 2018 by a Bentley Bentayga. The Urus Performante was fitted with a special set of Pirelli P Zero Trofeo tires measuring 285/40R22 at the front and 325/35R22 at the rear. Pirelli worked closely with Lamborghini to develop a version of the popular Trofeo R semi-slick tires specifically for SUV applications.

The Urus Performante is priced from $260,676 and starts delivery later in the year.

The hardcore SUV was presented for the first time on Friday during 2022 Monterey Car Week. Lamborghini has a second Urus reveal planned for later in the year, likely to be an updated version of the standard SUV.