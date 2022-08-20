Land Rover on Friday unveiled a limited-edition version of its latest Range Rover SUV, one that most people won't even get a chance to buy.

The 2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV Carmel Edition takes its name from Carmel, California, the fashionable California town that's home to Land Rover's base of operations for 2022 Monterey Car Week, where the special SUV made its debut. Just 17 examples will be built, offered exclusively to Land Rover's guests in Monterey.

The limited edition gets a Satin Bronze exterior with 23-inch wheels in Dark Gray Gloss, with Satin Bronze inserts to match the paintwork. The interior gets semi-aniline leather upholstery with Liberty Blue front seats and Caraway (tan) rear seats. The back seats also get Carmel Edition embroidery, while the tread plates show each vehicle's number within the series of 17.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV Carmel Edition

Based on the long-wheelbase Range Rover, the Carmel Edition also gets the SV Signature Suite four-seat interior configuration. Instead of a second-row bench, a console splits individual rear seats. The console includes a power-folding table, power-deploying cupholders, and a refrigerator with Dartington Crystal glassware.

Buyers also get two custom golf club fittings at the Titleist Performance Institute, with full club sets for the vehicle owner and a partner.

The Carmel Edition is powered by a new twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 introduced as part of the Range Rover's 2022 redesign. This engine produces 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, hauling the Range Rover from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover SV Carmel Edition

Pricing for the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition starts at $345,000, before destination. Land Rover said it will donate a portion of the proceeds from each vehicle to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

If you aren't one of Land Rover's guests at Monterey Car Week, know that the automaker also offers the Range Rover SV grade for 2023 with some of the same personalized touches and a lower $212,550 base price in long-wheelbase form, or $188,200 for the standard-wheelbase version.