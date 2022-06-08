A prototype for an updated version of Cadillac's XT4 has been spotted for the first time.

The compact crossover first arrived on the scene as a 2019 model and we should see this updated version introduced for the 2024 model year, meaning a debut sometime in 2023 is likely.

The XT4 is long overdue for an update and thankfully it looks like Cadillac has some major changes planned.

The makeshift headlights on this prototype suggest a new design is planned, likely to be joined by new designs for the grille and front fascia. Changes at the rear look to be more subtle at this point.

2024 Cadillac XT4 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The front fascia also shows evidence of additional sensors being added which points to Cadillac making its Super Cruise self-driving system (with monitoring) for highways available on the updated XT4. By the time the updated XT4 is out, parent company General Motors is expected to have its more advanced Ultra Cruise system ready, though it isn't clear if this system will be offered on the XT4. Ultra Cruise is claimed to be capable of handling 95% of the country's roads, meaning many journeys won't require any actual driving by a human, though monitoring will still be required at all times.

The tech on the updated XT4 won't end there. An interior shot reveals a wide curved screen replacing the separate instrument cluster and infotainment hub on the current model. The design already features in Cadillac's Escalade and Lyriq.

It isn't clear what Cadillac has planned in the powertrain department, but with the brand in the process of transitioning to a full-electric lineup, don't expect it to invest in new internal-combustion options. This means the current 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 will likely carry over unchanged. The engine is rated at 237 hp, with drive routed to either the front wheels or all four via a 9-speed automatic.

The XT4 is currently priced from a little under $40,000 and we don't expect this to change significantly for the updated model.