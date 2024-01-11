An uncamouflaged prototype for the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq was recently spotted with its front trunk open while waiting for a flatbed by the side of the road near General Motors' Milford Proving Grounds in Michigan.

Being a prototype, the front trunk doesn't have the seals that will appear on production examples. It's also impossible to tell from the photographs how deep the storage area is.

The Celestiq's main storage area is at the rear of the vehicle, accessed via a hatch. Cadillac has shown the rear storage area lined with leather and accented with brushed aluminum, and it's likely the front storage area will also be dressed up accordingly to suit the vehicle's $340,000 starting price.

Production of the Celestiq started last month and the example spied here is likely a validation model used for final testing as well as certification and registration purposes. Cadillac is already accepting customer orders and the first deliveries are scheduled for spring. The car arrives as a 2024 model.

2024 Cadillac Celestiq

The Celestiq is a flagship electric vehicle based on GM's Ultium EV technology and battery set. It features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 600 hp and a 111-kwh battery that is expected to deliver approximately 300 miles of range. Thanks to support for charging at up to 200 kw, it will be possible to add close to 80 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging when using a DC fast charger, according to Cadillac.

Signature features include a 55.0-inch dash-wide digital display, a four-panel glass roof that enables the driver and passengers to individually set the level of transparency, a 38-speaker AKG sound system, and the first application of GM's Ultra Cruise automated driver-assist system that is promised to handle most driving duties on 95% of U.S. roads.

The first Celestiq buyers were invited to spec their cars last summer. All Celestiq buyers will have a concierge on call, as well as access to a Cadillac designer to help them arrive at their ideal configuration. As a result, no two Celestiqs are expected to be the same.