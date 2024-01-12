The Fiat 600e electric subcompact crossover that went on sale in Europe last year is about to spawn a feisty Abarth variant, as evidenced by our latest spy shots.

The spy shots show prototypes for both the 600e Abarth and the regular 600e, revealing the visual differences between the two vehicles.

The 600e Abarth can be identified by its slightly wider wheel arches, unique grille, and subtle rear diffuser.

The wheels were covered on both prototypes spotted, but the Abarth's wheels appeared to be a bigger design. They were also wrapped in a low-profile tire.

2025 Fiat 600e Abarth spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

It isn't clear what Fiat has planned for the powertrain, though rumors point to an output of more than 230 hp.

The regular 600e packs a single electric motor up front that generates a peak 154 hp, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in a leisurely nine seconds. The battery is a 54-kwh unit that on a full charge can deliver approximately 200 miles of range.

Underpinning the 600e is the updated CMP modular platform from Fiat parent company Stellantis. The platform debuted in the Jeep Avenger electric subcompact crossover sold overseas, and is also set to make its way into an electric subcompact crossover from Alfa Romeo to be called the Milano, which is due out later this year.

While Fiat's 500e electric minicar starts sales in the U.S. this year, the automaker hasn't said whether any 600e variants will make it here. The 500e also has an Abarth variant, and Fiat also hasn't whether this version will be sold here. However, company CEO Olivier Francois said at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show that the U.S. will only have the 500e moving forward.