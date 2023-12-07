A new generation of the Fiat 500e electric hatch goes on sale in the U.S. early next year as a 2024 model, and with a starting price of $34,095, including a $1,595 destination charge.

The price tag makes the 500e among the most affordable EVs on the market, and at just over 3,000 pounds, also one of the lightest.

Both instances aren't that surprising as the 500e is a minicar with a battery capacity of just 42 kwh, which Fiat estimates will deliver a range of 149 miles. A single electric motor at the front delivers a peak 118 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in about 8.5 seconds.

With those numbers, the 500e is more suited to urban environments. Fiat hasn't said where exactly the 500e will be available, though it should be sold in more states than its predecessor, which was essentially a compliance car.

New Fiat 500e Abarth

When it comes to charging, the 500e's battery supports rates of up to 85 kw. At that figure, 31 miles of range can be added in five minutes, while a charge from 0-80% will take 35 minutes, according to Fiat.

A spicier Fiat 500e Abarth with 153 hp debuted last year, though its availability in the U.S. hasn't been announced.

The new 500e is slightly larger than its predecessor, measuring about 2.4 inches longer and wider. The wheelbase has also been stretched by 0.8 inches, which should translate to more space in the cabin.

2024 Fiat 500e

There's seating for four, and up front sits a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster plus a 10.3-inch infotainment screen. The infotainment system is the familiar Uconnect from parent company Stellantis, and it includes support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. A wireless phone charger is also included.

A drive mode selector can alter the performance of the car. There are three modes, Normal, Range and Sherpa, with the Range mode dialing up the regenerative braking so that one-pedal driving is possible, and the Sherpa mode making the car as efficient as possible by limiting the top speed to 50 mph, switching off the air-conditioning, and other factors.

The 500e arrives just as the 500X bows out. The 2023 model year has been confirmed by Fiat as the subcompact crossover's last year on the market. A 600 subcompact crossover offering hybrid and electric powertrains replaces the 500X in other markets. However, its availability in the U.S. hasn't been announced.