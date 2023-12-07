BMW plans to launch multiple EVs in the years ahead based on a next-generation platform promising more power and efficiency than the automaker's current technology. The new vehicles are known as the Neue Klasse family, and one of them, caught recently by our spy photographers, will be a compact crossover that will likely serve as the next iX3.

Rodin's application to enter Formula 1 with its own team may have been knocked back, but the New Zealand-based company is pressing ahead with plans to deliver a track car capable of delivering a similar driving experience to an F1 car. It's called the Rodin FZero, and it packs a twin-turbocharged V-10 engine that delivers over 1,000 hp.

A Fiat 500e electric hatch will reach U.S. showrooms early next year, and prices have been released. When it arrives, it will be the sole Fiat available here, as the 500X subcompact crossover is due to bow out after 2023. Fiat hasn't said whether the 500X will be replaced in local showrooms, but overseas there will be a new crossover dubbed the 600.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2026 BMW iX3 spy shots: First Neue Klasse SUV takes shape

Rodin finalizes Fzero specs as track testing begins

2024 Fiat 500e will deliver 149-mile range for $34,095

Jeep Renegade, Fiat 500X discontinued after 2023 model year

2025 Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron drops most camouflage

Reminder: Most EVs don't deliver EPA range at 70 mph

Acura Integra Type S: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 finalist

Fiat 500e gets 5-minute charging with battery swapping trial

Morgan tests EV technology with electric three-wheeler prototype

Review: 2024 Honda Pilot