Genesis has imagined what a hypercar styled under the principles of the brand's current design language might look like, and showcased the results this week with the X Gran Berlinetta concept.

Ken Block pilots the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron in Electrikhana 2

Ken Block starred in one final installment of the Gymkhana series of videos, a series he created back in 2008 when he uploaded a video of himself doing some practice for an upcoming rally race. The latest video sees the late rally driver and co-founder of DC Shoes driving Audi's S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron through the streets of Mexico City.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53

AMG revealed its first take on the new Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class in the form of the 2024 CLE 53. It packs a mild-hybrid powertrain good for 443 hp, but this isn't AMG's most powerful CLE-Class member on the drawing board.

2026 BMW iX3 (Neue Klasse) spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

BMW plans to launch multiple EVs in the years ahead based on a next-generation platform promising more power and efficiency than the automaker's current technology. The new vehicles are known as the Neue Klasse family, and one of them, caught recently by our spy photographers, will be a compact crossover that will likely serve as the next iX3.

Lamborghini Revuelto Opera Unica

Lamborghini revealed a one-off Revuelto developed under the Opera Unica program offered by the automaker's Ad Personam personalization department. The car and its wild finish marks Lamborghini's 60th anniversary but also serves as a means to showcase what's possible at Ad Personam.

1922 Austro Daimler ADS-R race car “Sascha”

Ferdinand Porsche worked for a number of companies before starting the Porsche engineering consultancy business in 1931. One of those companies was Austria's Austro Daimler, where he designed the ADS-R race car, which Porsche revealed this week in fully restored form.

Modified Porsche 911 reaches 22,093 feet on Chile's Ojos del Salado - Dec. 2023

Porsche this week also showed a modified 911 that set an altitude world record for a wheeled vehicle. The record was set on Chile's Ojos del Salado, the world's tallest volcano.

2024 Lucid Air

And finally, the 2024 Lucid Air debuted with a reshuffled lineup and a lower price of entry. The base price comes in at $78,900, which is $5,000 less than the previous year.