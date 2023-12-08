Lamborghini revealed a one-off Revuelto developed under the Opera Unica program offered by the automaker's Ad Personam personalization department. The car and its wild finish marks Lamborghini's 60th anniversary but also serves as a means to showcase what's possible at Ad Personam.

Stellantis is testing the waters with battery swapping technology supplied by U.S. startup Ample. In addition to cutting charge times, battery swapping has the potential to reduce the upfront cost an EV, as it enables an automaker to sell the EV without a battery and have owners subscribe to a battery plan over the life of the vehicle.

The International Harvester Scout is making a comeback, this time with electric power. Volkswagen Group has launched the new company Scout Motors, and the first vehicles will be an electric SUV and pickup truck developed with help from Magna International.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

