Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 finalists were announced, Ken Block's final Gymkhana video debuted, and Porsche set a new world record. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We revealed the five finalists for the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 award. Ranging from an American supercar and iconic muscle car to a Japanese hot hatch and electric sports sedan, the field was once again diverse. The winner will be revealed on Jan. 3.

Unplugged Performance announced it has been developing performance parts and accessories for the Tesla Cybertruck. A new division has been created called Up Invincible, which has parts ranging from wheels and lift kits to a slider storage system and Starlink mount.

A Porsche 911 set an altitude record on the world's tallest volcano. The German automaker reached the peak of the west ridge of Chile's Ojos del Salado to claim the record. The 911 was highly modified, having featured portal axles, lowered gear ratios, and widened wheel arches. It also ran on e-fuel sourced from a Porsche-backed pilot plant.



GM's fast-charging EV network powered up. The first 17 of 25 fast-charging locations to be opened in 2023 are now operational in 13 states. By the end of the month there will be 100 fast-charging stalls, according to the automaker.

Ken Block returned to everyone's screen via YouTube for one more Gymkhana installment. The iconic motorsports legend and marketer filmed Electrikhana 2 before his death in January, which Hoonigan finally decided to release this week. It features Block in an upgraded Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron driving around Mexico City.