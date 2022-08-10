Lamborghini is working on a mid-cycle update for the Urus, and to build excitement the automaker took a production-ready prototype to the summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak.

With Pirelli test driver and hill climb expert Simone Faggioli behind the wheel, the camouflaged Urus managed to climb the mountain's 14,115 feet in a time of 10:32.064. That's significantly quicker than the 10:49.9 achieved by a Bentley Bentayga at the 2018 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, making the Urus time a new record for a production SUV.

Although the run didn't take place during the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the Urus' run took place on the same route as the race, with the road closed to traffic for the occasion, and with the annual hill climb's official timekeepers present to officiate things.

The Urus ran a stock version of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 destined for the updated Urus, believed to be generating more than the 641 hp the same engine generates in the current Urus. The tires (285/40R22 front and 325/35R22 rear) were an evolution of the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R offered on the current Urus. The evolution, which will be available on the updated Urus, was developed by Pirelli working closely with Lamborghini and has been designed exclusively for high-performance SUV applications.

The only modifications made to the Urus were for safety. These included the installation of a roll cage, fire extinguisher, and a racing seat with a six-point harness in place of the standard driver's seat.

Lamborghini is known to be planning two Urus variants for launch in 2022. One is expected to be this updated Urus, possibly dubbed the Urus Evo. The other is expected to be a new hardcore variant.

Prototypes for the updated Urus have been spotted for more than a year. The Urus will have revised styling front and rear and likely a few tweaks inside.

The hardcore variant, which may end up being called an Urus Performante, is also out testing. The prototypes feature new designs for the front and rear fascias, unique wheel patterns, and a more pronounced roof-mounted spoiler.

But what about the oft-rumored Urus plug-in hybrid? It's in the works though we won't likely see it until after the launch of the plug-in hybrid successor to the Aventador due in 2023. Lamborghini in March said 2022 will mark the final year for non-electrified powertrains.

Beyond the two Urus variants, Lamborghini has one more surprise planned in 2022. There's also a high-riding Huracán coming, possibly with the name Huracán Sterrato.

The Urus is by far Lamborghini's most popular model. So far in 2022 the SUV has accounted for 61% of sales.