Lamborghini's Huracan and Urus will each receive two variants this year and they will be the last Lamborghinis to be launched without any form of electrification.

The new variants will be revealed in the coming months, after which the “age of internal-combustion engines” will be over at Sant'Agata, Lamborghini said on Thursday.

To be clear, there will still be internal-combustion engines fitted to Lamborghinis for years to come, though only with electrification starting in 2023 when the successor to the Aventador will arrive with a V-12 plug-in hybrid setup.

The news isn't a huge surprise as Lamborghini has stated that it will be a fully electrified brand by the end of 2024. The automaker is also committed to adding electric vehicles to its lineup.

2023 Lamborghini Aventador successor spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The first Lamborghini EV will be a fourth model line and arrive sometime in the second half of the decade. The model is expected to be a 2+2 grand tourer, something akin to a modern Espada.

Lamborghini didn't say what the new Huracan and Urus variants due this year will be, but we already have some clues. A high-riding Huracan based on 2019's Sterrato concept has been spotted testing. There will likely also be a special Huracan to serve as the final model powered purely by an internal-combustion engine, similar to last year's Aventador Ultimae which capped the Aventador's run.

In the case of the Urus, we know that an updated version is out testing. We may also see an oft-rumored hardcore variant.

In other Lamborghini news, the Aventador is headed back into production, albeit briefly. An additional 15 examples of the Aventador Ultimae need to be built to cover for the 15 that were lost in transport due to the sinking of the Felicity Ace cargo ship in the Atlantic Ocean in early March.