General Motors will establish a new premium division in China, via which the automaker plans to offer some of its halo vehicles built elsewhere.

The information was confirmed to Reuters via a statement made by GM on Tuesday.

The confirmation was made after Julian Blissett, GM executive vice president and president of GM China, last week told Chinese media that GM plans to establish a new division to import high-end vehicles currently unavailable in China.

The vehicles will be sold via GM's existing brands in China, which include Wuling, Baojun, Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac. While those brands are all operated in China via joint ventures with local automakers, the new division will be fully owned by GM.

GM has run a similar operation in Europe for years, and established one in Australia in 2020 following the demise of its Holden division.

There was no mention of what vehicles will be offered to Chinese customers via the new division, but we could imagine the Chevrolet Corvette being at the top of the list. Certain Cadillac models and perhaps even some pickup trucks could also be offered. Details on the models will be announced at a later date, a GM spokeswoman told Reuters.